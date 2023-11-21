Warner Bros. has opened registrations for a closed alpha tech test for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which is set to take place at the end of the month.

The action-adventure game is set to release on 2nd February, 2024, and the test represents a “smaller, specific section of the campaign and will not be representative of the full/final experience” Warner Bros. stated.

The alpha test will take place across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S from 3pm UK time on 30th November to 8am UK time on 5th December. If you’re interested in getting involved, you’ll need to register on the official Suicide Squad website.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Official Harley Quinn Trailer

Places on the test are limited, and all participants must sign an NDA before they’re allowed to join.

Warner Bros. released a 20-minute gameplay video for Suicide Squad last week, which left out mention of its monetization.

At the beginning of the year, a leak revealed Suicide Squad will include a cosmetic battle pass. At the time, Warner Bros. had not mentioned a battle pass component for the game, which was meant to release in May. In April, Warner Bros. announced Suicide Squad was delayed.

With Warner Bros.’ recent commitment to double down on live service games, it’ll be interesting to see whether Suicide Squad’s cosmetics-based in-game purchases remain – and how they’re priced. It’s unclear if those who get to try Suicide Squad in the alpha test will come across its monetization options.