Rocksteady will not release a patch for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next week. The reason is the desire to concentrate on preparing the game for thearrival of Season 1.

In a post on Suicide Squad website, Rocksteady has confirmed that it knows players are craving a new patch for the looter shooter. This new patch is expected to fix many bugs and make key gameplay improvements. However, the developer said that for now it is focusing on “preparing the entire game to receive our free 'Season 1' update this month.”

Season 1 will add Joker as a new playable character, as well as new gear and environments, one of the first steps in supporting Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and its live service plan.