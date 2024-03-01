Rocksteady will not release a patch for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League next week. The reason is the desire to concentrate on preparing the game for thearrival of Season 1.
In a post on Suicide Squad website, Rocksteady has confirmed that it knows players are craving a new patch for the looter shooter. This new patch is expected to fix many bugs and make key gameplay improvements. However, the developer said that for now it is focusing on “preparing the entire game to receive our free 'Season 1' update this month.”
Season 1 will add Joker as a new playable character, as well as new gear and environments, one of the first steps in supporting Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and its live service plan.
Will the new features of season 1 help boost sales?
Rocksteady parent company Warner Bros. Discovery said Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League got it results “below our expectations”. Warner Bros. Discovery did not mention units sold by Rocksteady's video game.
“This year Suicide Squad, one of our key video games due for release in 2024, missed our expectations after its release at the beginning of the quarter, putting our games business in a difficult situation compared to the previous year in the first quarter “said Chief Financial Officer Gunnar Wiedenfels.
Recall that last year Warner Bros. Discovery published Hogwarts Legacy, which became the best-selling game of 2023. The comparison with Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League is merciless, clearly.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #weekly #update #priority #Season
Leave a Reply