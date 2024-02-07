In order to talk about the topic, however, it is necessary reveal who the main villain of the game is . In case you still don't know who it is and don't want any kind of preview, we advise you not to continue beyond the image you find below.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League allows you to control four supervillains: Harley Queen, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomeragn. Over time, however, there will also be other characters that can be controlled by players. One of these may have been revealed by the game's main enemy!

The new character of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

In Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League the true final enemy is Brainiac who has taken control of the Justice League. The character makes some comments within the adventure and one of these, as revealed by a Reddit user, includes a phrase that references Mr. Freeze

As you can see below, Brainiac states, “I didn't expect you to be the weak link in this chain, Freeze.” It's probably one phrase uttered by mistakesince the controlled character is Harley Quinn.

Rocksteady has for now only Joker confirmed as a new character and there are more upcoming characters not officially announced. It would therefore appear that Mr. Freeze is one of these.

Finally, here is our review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.