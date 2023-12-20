Warner Bros. Games and DC today released the second video of the Suicide Squad Insider series for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguethe upcoming third-person action-adventure shooter developed by Rocksteady Studios, in this case with an in-depth look at Support Team.
This is a group of personages of support who will provide their aid to the Suicide Squad in their mission against the super-heroes.
Among these we find several well-known characters such as the Penguin, who is now an arms dealer capable of helping to upgrade weapons and build unique buildings inspired by STAR Labs, AmerTek, LexCorp and other industries that revolve around the DC world.
In addition to using the main team's protagonists, players can hire other DC characters to gain additional customization options, such as Gizmoa scientist and inventor who can land flying armed vehicles for use in combat.
Characters and customizations
Toyman, the tech genius, can upgrade equipment encouraging various different play styles while Hacka digital astral projection, can hack the Squad's neck bombs to upgrade and customize each of the protagonists' abilities.
In the new video we also see the famous girl in action Poison Ivyfor the occasion illustrated in a whole new light, reimagined as a little girl capable of creating biological toxins that can help the protagonists by applying elemental afflictions to their melee weapons and grenades.
Rocksteady recently confirmed that it will add an offline story mode to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League after launch in 2024, allowing you to play through the main campaign without an active connection.
We had previously seen a trailer in Italian on the corrupt DC superheroes present in the story, while we remember that the release date is set for February 2, 2024 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series
