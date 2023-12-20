Warner Bros. Games and DC today released the second video of the Suicide Squad Insider series for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguethe upcoming third-person action-adventure shooter developed by Rocksteady Studios, in this case with an in-depth look at Support Team.

This is a group of personages of support who will provide their aid to the Suicide Squad in their mission against the super-heroes.

Among these we find several well-known characters such as the Penguin, who is now an arms dealer capable of helping to upgrade weapons and build unique buildings inspired by STAR Labs, AmerTek, LexCorp and other industries that revolve around the DC world.

In addition to using the main team's protagonists, players can hire other DC characters to gain additional customization options, such as Gizmoa scientist and inventor who can land flying armed vehicles for use in combat.