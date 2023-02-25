One of the most criticized aspects of what we have seen of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League during the last State of Play it was definitely theappearance of the menusaccording to many too similar in style to those of Destiny.

For some, the menus, which have definitively revealed nature live service of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, have been the capstone for interest in the game. The problem is that by looking at them many have guessed where would Rocksteady’s new game go: towards extreme grinding.

One of the hotly contested menus

“Mmm, I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of grinding,” commented a user on Reddit, finding feedback from other players, who have defined grinding as one of the great evils of modern video games: “adding 20 hours of repetitive gameplay to a game 10 hours doesn’t increase the value of a game, but it decreases its quality.”

It must be said that Rocksteady is a development studio that should be given some faith, given the titles it has produced. But we imagine that many fear the Babylon’s Fall effect.