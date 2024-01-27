Suicide Squad Kill The Justice League it is not yet available but has been criticized by enthusiasts in multiple ways, including the look of his HUD (i.e. the set of information on the screen, such as the character's life, his weapons, the compass, combo counters…). If you also think the HUD was too chaotic, you'll be happy to know that developer Rocksteady has confirmed that it will be possible customize the game screen so you can only see the information that interests you most.

“During development, we did pretty extensive testing with users and added many of the UI customization options such as direct result of player feedback“, says game director Axel Rydby. “After launch, we plan to add even more support! […] Our hope is that you will all help us develop this further during the live, so we look forward to hearing your feedback and input on how we can further improve these options!”

As for the exact elements we will be able to control, at launch it will be possible to modify the following elements: