Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has reappeared and Rocksteady – developer – has revealed various news about the game, including story, gameplay, pre-orders and requirements for the PC version. Furthermore, we also had the chance to find out more about the release PS5which offers some special functions.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on PlayStation 5 supports Activity Sheets to track “Amanda Waller’s most complex goals.” Furthermore, as always, the Warner Bros. game will use theSSD of the console to “really push the limits of freedom of movement when it comes to traversing the city, so that simply moving around the environment is fast and intuitive.”
The support of3D audio It also allows you to hear every little sound, whether it’s someone screaming for help or “an alien being torn to pieces.”
DualSense functions in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Clearly, the PS5 controller – the DualSense – will also be exploited in the Sony version of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. First of all, i adaptive triggers they will be used to improve immersion when using firearms.
Furthermore, the haptic feedback It will allow you to feel the impact of blows on your hands, for example when Captain Boomerang hits an enemy. Obviously we will have to see how precise and central this feedback will be, but the hope is that even from a tactile point of view, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a quality experience.
Finally, we leave you with the preorder bonuses, which include exclusive elements for PlayStation 5
