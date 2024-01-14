In a recent interview, the team Rocksteady he valued Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as the greatest game” that they have developed so far, at least from the point of view of history and therefore of the campaign guided by a narrative.
The statement should also try to dispel the doubts that have gathered about the game since it was announced as a live service, an element that ended up at the center of a large controversy from which the team has been trying to extricate itself for months.
The evaluations on the first tests, among which we also remind you of our test, do not seem to have improved the situation much, but the developers are keen to specify how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a game that is a direct continuation of to my experiences with the series Batman: Arkham.
The DNA of Rocksteady and Batman: Arkham
“It's still full of our DNA that the Batman: Arkham series is based on,” reported the director Darius Sadeghian in an interview published in Play Magazine. “This foundation of story and character is absolutely central to our development process,” she said.
“From a story point of view, it is quite possibly our greatest game,” Sadeghian further added, thus making important statements, considering the success achieved by the previous Batman series and how much this one was appreciated by players and the press.
The idea illustrated by the director is therefore to already provide a large basic story, but also be present for the players who want to continue the adventure in the long term: “we must be present for those players who want to stay with us to continue the adventure adventure”, he explained, “it is important for us to be generous with the people who play our title, so for the first year after launch there will be large amounts of content which can be obtained completely free for those who own the game.
Recently, Bloomberg revealed some background on Rocksteady, denying the fact that there was a Superman game in development at the team.
