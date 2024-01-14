In a recent interview, the team Rocksteady he valued Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as the greatest game” that they have developed so far, at least from the point of view of history and therefore of the campaign guided by a narrative.

The statement should also try to dispel the doubts that have gathered about the game since it was announced as a live service, an element that ended up at the center of a large controversy from which the team has been trying to extricate itself for months.

The evaluations on the first tests, among which we also remind you of our test, do not seem to have improved the situation much, but the developers are keen to specify how Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a game that is a direct continuation of to my experiences with the series Batman: Arkham.