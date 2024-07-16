To recap, these are the three games that can be downloaded for free starting from from July 16th with this new initiative from Amazon Prime Gaming:

You can find the games in question at this address on the official Prime Gaming page, but as you can see the three titles are available within a limited time window, that is, for 48 hours from now, until July 18th .

As previously announced, Amazon has added more free games to the catalog of Prime Gaming in July right on the occasion of the Prime Days currently underway, and among these you can also download for free Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League as well as Rise of the Tomb Raider and Chivalry 2, but only for a limited time, so you’ll have to hurry.

You have 48 hours to download them

These are three very interesting titles, which add to an already very rich lineup for Prime Gaming subscribers (a service included in Amazon Prime) in July.

Rise of the Tomb Raider is still spectacular

Let’s take this opportunity to recall the 15 free games available between June and July and the other 6 revealed more recently, among which we find Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition, Maneater, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.

Particularly notable is the addition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, a new third-person action game from Rocksteady based on the famous DC Comics license and structured as a live service that stimulates multiplayer action within a Metropolis under the threat of a Justice League gone evil due to the influence of Brainiac.

Even though it didn’t exactly receive a warm reception, it’s still a AAA mega-production that was released only a few months ago (at the end of last January), so it’s quite sensational to see it already included in an initiative of this kind.

For the rest, Chivalry 2 is an action game based on the use of melee weapons that places us in furious multiplayer medieval battles to be experienced in first person, while Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration is the complete version of the second chapter of the latest trilogy by Crystal Dynamics on the adventures of Lara Croft, which takes us to the discovery of the fabulous disappeared city of Kitež, with various expansions included.