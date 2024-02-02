Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available and those who are jumping into Rocksteady Games' open-map game may be wondering how many hours it takes to reach the end credits. Obviously it depends on how much time you invest in doing the side missions and all that additional content, but in general how many hours does it last Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League?

Quoting our own review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, written by Tommaso Pugliese, “We reached the end credits in about eleven hours“.

This data is also confirmed by IGN USA. Multiple people in the editorial team have played Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League; the fastest of them took eight hours, but had the goal of getting to the end as quickly as possible, avoiding side content and making an effort to skip battles against common enemies.

Those who played in a more natural way instead speak of a time between 10 and 11 hours. Another person instead played by completing all the additional missions in certain categories and reached 20 hours, although still far from 100%.

Broadly speaking, then, we have an idea of how many hours might Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League take.