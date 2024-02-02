













Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It has a rating of 63 on Metacritic, based on the average of eight reviews so far. Most agree that it is a fun game at times, but it quickly becomes repetitive. In addition, the game-as-a-service aspect is quite noticeable.

Among all the ratings there is only one entirely positive one that gave it a rating of 80. According to this, it is a fun adventure focused on this group of villains that also works as an excellent farewell to the Arkham universe. Although on social networks they may disagree.

If you want to give a chance to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leagueyou can find it on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It has a standard edition costing $69.99 and a Deluxe edition costing $99.99 that has access to exclusive weapons and costumes.

What is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League about?

As the name indicates, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League puts us in control of the squad made up of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Their mission is to destroy the Justice League after they were captured and controlled by Brainiac.

The action takes place in the city of Metropolis and is also a continuation of the game series Batman: Arkham. Players have the opportunity to play it alone or with up to three other friends, with each in control of one of the members. Additionally, being a game as a service, it is expected to receive more content in the coming months. Does it catch your attention?

