Warner Bros. Games released the launch trailer Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League , live action action releasing February 2, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The film is decidedly explosive and presents all the strong points of the game, from the story involving the flagship characters of DC Comics, to its being a pure action game.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League arrives on the market accompanied by many doubts. Many didn't appreciate the fact that a development studio like Rocksteady, after the Arkham series, has dedicated itself to such a different type of game. In particular, they did not like the adoption of the live service model, which is decidedly inflated and little loved by a certain segment of the public.

For many the risk of flop it is more than concrete, a fact that would create major shocks within Rocksteady, considering the years of development and investments necessary to make the game.

In any case, let's not bandage our heads before we're done and wait for the arrival on the market of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which could prove to be a surprise from every point of view.