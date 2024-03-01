In recent days Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League began to have fewer Gotham Knights players on Steamwhich for obvious reasons represents a clear wake-up call for Rocksteady Studios.
In particular, the overtaking occurred last February 23rdwhen Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League recorded 888 concurrent users and Gotham Knights instead reached 1012, after which the gap increased slightly until it narrowed in the last few hours, with Rocksteady's title returning “in the lead” .
A situation that is anything but simple, waiting for the free post-launch content of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which should arrive in the next few days and allow the game to catch up.
Warner Bros. was not happy
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League did not meet Warner Bros.' expectations, at least at launch: an outcome absolutely predictable for a whole series of reasons, and which paves the way for ominous scenarios for Rocksteady Studios.
As mentioned, Season 1 and its contents are now imminent: we'll see if the story that Kill the Justice League will tell will be that of a live service that recovers after a problematic launch or something decidedly more dramatic.
