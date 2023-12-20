The release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been postponed again, but this time only for the PC version on sale on Epic Games Storewhich will only be available from March 5, 2024.
All other digital stores, namely PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam continue to report the previously announced date, namely February 2, 2024with early access starting January 30th for Deluxe Edition buyers.
A singular case certainly, but it is not an error, given that the news was confirmed by Warner Bros. Games on the official Suicide Squad Kill: Kill the Justice League Discord server, where he added that all preorders made on the Epic Games Store will be canceled and refunded. However, the reasons that led to this unusual delay on a single store were not explained.
Watch out for spoilers online
Epic Games Store aside, therefore the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not suffer further delays and in a few weeks we will be able to take on the role of the Suicide Squad and face the corrupt Justice League superheroes. In the meantime, you should stay away from social media, as several spoilers about the plot are already leaking online.
As we previously reported on our pages, Rocksteady's new action shooter will not be the last game set in the Arkhamverse, which also includes the games in the Batman: Arkham series.
