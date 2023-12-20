The release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been postponed again, but this time only for the PC version on sale on Epic Games Storewhich will only be available from March 5, 2024.

All other digital stores, namely PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and Steam continue to report the previously announced date, namely February 2, 2024with early access starting January 30th for Deluxe Edition buyers.

A singular case certainly, but it is not an error, given that the news was confirmed by Warner Bros. Games on the official Suicide Squad Kill: Kill the Justice League Discord server, where he added that all preorders made on the Epic Games Store will be canceled and refunded. However, the reasons that led to this unusual delay on a single store were not explained.