As expected, the alpha tests of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League They are underway. Although this is a private event, where only a select group of players can participate, the leaks did not wait. Thus, There are currently 30-minute videos circulating that show us a lot of content about this experience.

Although Warner Bros. is doing everything possible to stop these videos from coming to light, removing content from websites and taking action on the matter, 30 minutes of gameplay is currently circulating on the internet, where we can see the introduction scene, as well as a mission with Green Lantern, Flash and Batman.

This leaked content comes from the game’s alpha testing, so the video games do not reflect the final experience that will reach our hands early next year. These tests, which are designed to help test the game’s online infrastructure, will be available until December 4 on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam. All interested parties need a Warner account to register, and must sign a confidentiality agreement to participate, although, as we have already seen, this has not stopped the public from leaking information.

At the moment there is no more information about the content we will see in the game. However, as these days pass, It is very likely that more and more details about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League come to light. While it’s interesting to see content ahead of time, what will be most worth knowing will be how the game-as-a-service elements are implemented into the core experience.

We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It will arrive on consoles and PC on February 2, 2024. On related topics, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will have microtransactions. Likewise, we will tell you if you need a connection for this game or not.

Editor’s Note:

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It looks like it’s going to be a great game that, unfortunately, will be compromised by its gaming-as-a-service elements, which no one is liking. Hopefully these alpha tests give us a good idea of ​​the kind of experience we’re in for.

Via: VGC