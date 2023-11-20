Harley Quinn is the protagonist of the new trailer Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich features the most famous member of the team of outcasts that Amanda Waller sent to Metropolis with a specific objective: to kill the members of the Justice League.
Equipped with a grappling hook borrowed from his old friend Batmanthe crazy fighter swings from one building to another while firing on Brainiac’s troops with her machine gun, giving her toughest opponents special treatment, as seen in the video.
A few days after the in-depth look at the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the developers have begun to present the protagonists in detail, so later it will be the turn of the various Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark.
A controversial project
There is no doubt that there are many doubts surrounding Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, and we can say that the materials shown a few months ago had not completely convinced, on the contrary it had created a less than enthusiastic atmosphere in relation to the new tie-in set in the Arkhamverse.
Fortunately, the latest insights seem to have staged the right sequences and the situation has certainly improvedbut we’ll have to see whether or not the final product will be able to meet the expectations of Batman: Arkham fans.
