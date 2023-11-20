Harley Quinn is the protagonist of the new trailer Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewhich features the most famous member of the team of outcasts that Amanda Waller sent to Metropolis with a specific objective: to kill the members of the Justice League.

Equipped with a grappling hook borrowed from his old friend Batmanthe crazy fighter swings from one building to another while firing on Brainiac’s troops with her machine gun, giving her toughest opponents special treatment, as seen in the video.

A few days after the in-depth look at the story and gameplay of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the developers have begun to present the protagonists in detail, so later it will be the turn of the various Captain Boomerang, Deadshot and King Shark.