Rocksteady has gifted 2000 LuthorCoins of in-game currency to owners of the £100 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League deluxe edition, following repeated server downtime over the past few days.

One of the main draws of spending £100 on the game's deluxe edition was its ability to play from Monday this week, before the game's general release on Friday.

But developer Rocksteady has twice had to take Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League's servers offline to fix problems with the game – leaving the always-online co-op title completely unplayable in the interim.



Rocksteady's gift of 2000 LuthorCoins is worth around £16/$20, and equals the price of top-tier skin from the game's shop.

“Thank you for being one of our first console players during early access of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League,” Rocksteady wrote in an in-game message sent to players that have since been shared on social media (thanks, JayShockblast).

“We recognize that you've been patient with us during our initial launch server updates and we'd like to show our appreciation for your patience with a special gift of 2000 LuthorCoins. Thank you again! -Rocksteady.”

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League servers first went offline this week as Rocksteady rushed to fix an issue that saw players logging into the game for the first time only to find its campaign apparently completed. Next, the game was taken down yesterday morning for a brief period of 'scheduled maintenance'.

Eurogamer's Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review is still in progress, as we could only start playing eleven servers were live here on Monday.