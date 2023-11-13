After disappearing from the radar, he returns Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League with the announcement of the launch of a campaign to present the game made up of a series of video thematic, which will attempt to overturn the collective perception born after the long video presentation of the State of Play, which we really didn’t like.

The videos

The announcement is decidedly brief, as you can check below:

We therefore start on November 15th with a video dedicated to story and gameplay. To find out about the next appointments, however, we must wait for further updates, which will be given in due time.

The announcement was accompanied with a short clip of a few seconds, which does not show much more than what is already known.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League was developed by Rocksteady, a studio that became famous with the series Batman Arkham. Probably a good part of the public’s negative reaction to what has been shown so far came from expecting something that was more in line with the series dedicated to the Dark Knight, while the new game will be a live service starring the members of the Suicide Squad.

The reactions to the announcement were so negative that Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady put down a smoke screen on the game, probably to review the communication strategies regarding it.

For the rest, we remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is in development for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5. Let’s hope he doesn’t end up like Hyenas.