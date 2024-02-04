Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was subjected to the inevitable analyses technique of Digital Foundry, which however had surprising results; especially if we consider the discontent that the new Rocksteady Studios title has generated among users, rightly or wrongly.
“The game looks better than I expected from pre-launch materials and includes some of the most successful character renderings we've seen so far. Ultimately, it's not a perfect product but I had fun playing with it,” wrote John Linneman.
In terms of performance, what has already been seen in the video comparison of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is more or less reiterated, with 60 fps on all platforms and a dynamic resolution that on PS5 often reaches 1440p, while on Xbox Series
Linneman highlights how the developers managed to make the game run a sixty frames per second also on Xbox Series Sbut not without compromises: many effects are reduced or absent on the budget Microsoft console, and the real resolution seems much lower than the 1080p output.
Wonderful characters
“The most striking visual feature of the game is the character creation. Really, whether you're interested in the story or not, the quality of the rendering of the characters and their interpretations is of the highest level“, we read in Digital Foundry's analysis. “I was honestly surprised by it.”
“The skin shading is superb, with many nuances, including a very realistic implementation of sub-surface scattering, especially impressive with Captain Boomerang's pale complexion, including blemishes and wrinkles. The hair yield is excellent across the board and covers a wide range of types, net of the drawbacks of the reconstruction method chosen for the occasion.”
“The range of expressions used does a really good job of rendering the characters, who come to life especially around the eyes: the way they move and change based on what they are looking at is really convincing. A certain realism in the rendering of the eyes it's really hard to get and Rocksteady did a great job.”
Linneman also underlined the quality of the performances, the writing and the narrative sector in general: “The writing, the dubbing, the animation work, the facial expressions: everything comes together to create scenes that you will actually want to watch“, his article reads.
