Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League was subjected to the inevitable analyses technique of Digital Foundry, which however had surprising results; especially if we consider the discontent that the new Rocksteady Studios title has generated among users, rightly or wrongly.

“The game looks better than I expected from pre-launch materials and includes some of the most successful character renderings we've seen so far. Ultimately, it's not a perfect product but I had fun playing with it,” wrote John Linneman.

In terms of performance, what has already been seen in the video comparison of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is more or less reiterated, with 60 fps on all platforms and a dynamic resolution that on PS5 often reaches 1440p, while on Xbox Series

Linneman highlights how the developers managed to make the game run a sixty frames per second also on Xbox Series Sbut not without compromises: many effects are reduced or absent on the budget Microsoft console, and the real resolution seems much lower than the 1080p output.