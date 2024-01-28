As reported by the dsogaming portal, Warner Bros. Games added Denuvo to the PC version on Steam of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a few days after the launch and therefore after the majority of interested users have completed the pre-purchase.

For those who don't know, Denuvo is frowned upon by many players, as it has proven itself in several cases detrimental to performance. The good news is over time, more and more publishers have gotten into the good habit of removing this protection weeks or months after launch, once the initial and post-publication sales push has run out.