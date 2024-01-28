As reported by the dsogaming portal, Warner Bros. Games added Denuvo to the PC version on Steam of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League a few days after the launch and therefore after the majority of interested users have completed the pre-purchase.
For those who don't know, Denuvo is frowned upon by many players, as it has proven itself in several cases detrimental to performance. The good news is over time, more and more publishers have gotten into the good habit of removing this protection weeks or months after launch, once the initial and post-publication sales push has run out.
Denuvo was integrated just ten days before launch
The presence of Denuvo is effectively confirmed and made known by dedicated page of the Valve storehowever what might make players turn up their noses is that this change occurred in a cryptic manner close to publication, where the publisher had many months to integrate this anti-tamper.
In fact, according to the change history on SteamDB, Denuvo was added only on January 20thwhere the launch of the game is set for February 2nd for the Standard versions of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League and January 30th for the Deluxe Edition.
#Suicide #Squad #Kill #Justice #League #Denuvo #added #days #launch
Leave a Reply