With the advances that have been released up to this point, many of us can think that the next game of Rocksteady, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, is now ready to reach available video game stores, and it was time for this, since on a couple of occasions it was delayed to be improved. And now, that we are practically a little more than one more away from its release, a new delay has been mentioned, but that does not have to worry all the fans waiting for the game.

In it Discord official of the game, a WB Games Community Manager has given the news to the people, but it is only addressed to those who plan to take the title in Epic Games Store, because it is the only place that will receive the cooperative title now the March 5th, a month later than promised. Fortunately, she has not said anything else, meaning that users who are going to play on consoles or on Steam will not have any problems when purchasing the copy.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League releases on the Epic Games Store is now March 5, 2024. If you pre-ordered the game on this store, Epic will cancel your pre-order and refund customers directly. A confirmation email of this cancellation will be sent directly from the Epic Games Store support team.

With this in mind, at this point we may not have the most optimal way to add this game to the platform. Epic Games, something that is not new to many, which is why people have always preferred to buy in Steam or even in GOG. So, fans have time to get their refund to be able to buy somewhere else that will have the video game on time, including consoles that are expected to have decent performance.

Remember that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League goes on sale on February 2 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

Via: IGN

Editor's note: Many of us were definitely afraid of hearing that a new delay was coming, but at least it only happens for the least loved online store of all in the world. So, it will be a matter of waiting for nothing to see the new adventure of these characters.