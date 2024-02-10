The team of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now forced to create a new leaderboard from scratch for the video game. The one guilty? A bug that made the burn effect able to increase infinitely.

As game director Axel Rydby explained on the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Discord, the burning effect is defective such that his power increases at high Mastery levels, making him dramatically overpowered. Not only is it by far the most powerful status in the game, but Rocksteady says it takes away any challenge from the endgame.

“We want you to surprise us at discover and create powerful equipment combinations” Rydby said. “We want you to continually find a new meta and then break it by finding a better one. While there's no doubt that the “Burn build” is really powerful and fun – it should be! – we didn't want it to be the only one valid for the End Game from now on.”