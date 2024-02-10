The team of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now forced to create a new leaderboard from scratch for the video game. The one guilty? A bug that made the burn effect able to increase infinitely.
As game director Axel Rydby explained on the official Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Discord, the burning effect is defective such that his power increases at high Mastery levels, making him dramatically overpowered. Not only is it by far the most powerful status in the game, but Rocksteady says it takes away any challenge from the endgame.
“We want you to surprise us at discover and create powerful equipment combinations” Rydby said. “We want you to continually find a new meta and then break it by finding a better one. While there's no doubt that the “Burn build” is really powerful and fun – it should be! – we didn't want it to be the only one valid for the End Game from now on.”
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Fire walk with me
After some thought, the developers decided to reduce the burn level to make it as originally intended, but this only solves part of the problem. Since players have gone wild with this effect, the rankings are all screwed up and this has forced Rocksteady to burn everything (does that happen?) and start over.
“As this change will be critical to the leaderboards and your progression, we are committed to create a new leaderboard for all of youso you can continue to explore different builds of the game.”
Rocksteady has stated that the successes achieved to date will be immortalized in a separate card which will allow everyone else to view previous records.
“This new leaderboard for Finite Crisis it will become the active one for all players, and in the leaderboard menu you can go back to see your previous results, glorified for all to see,” Rydby said.
There is no release date yet for the patch, but community manager Darroch Brown said the release is expected “soon.”
We also remind you of a new playable character accidentally revealed by the villain.
