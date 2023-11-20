Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will soon be the protagonist of one closed beta which will allow a selection of users to preview the experience of the Rocksteady Studios title.

The at your place of the tests run from November 30th to December 4th, and it is possible register on the official websiteentering your data, your favorite platform and a series of information on your gaming preferences, in the hope of being chosen.

Releasing on February 2, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will use feedback gathered from the closed beta to refine the experience ahead of launch on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series