Rocksteady Studios is the latest developer to be hit by a wave of layoffs in the video game industry. According to employees, The company will reduce its quality control department by half after the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

The news comes from several employees who received the news from Rocksteady Studios. One even shared on social media that he received the news of his dismissal while he was on paternity leave. The reason for the dismissal of employees is a restructuring directly caused by the failure of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

The main branch affected was quality control, which was made up of 33 people. After this cut, the team will be reduced to just 15, which is less than half of what they had before. This includes both relatively new employees and some who have been with the company for more than 5 years.

This wouldn’t be the first time that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has had a negative impact on its creators. In fact, Warner Bros. said that it had a negative impact on its earnings of 200 million dollars. In fact, his studio will no longer provide him with much support and he is already working on other projects. Without a doubt we can already classify it among the great failures of this year.

What is Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League about?

The name of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is quite explanatory. Here we take control of one of the four members of the eponymous squad who must kill the members of the Justice League who are under the control of Brainiac. It also includes alternate timelines.

Since before its release, Rocksteady fans expressed their anger at the direction of this game. Mainly in the fact that it would be a shooter quite far from the gameplay of the Arkham saga and it would also be a game as a service. When it was released it had a very negative reception and very low sales figures. Did you ever try it?

