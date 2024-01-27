Rocksteady reported that the post-launch content of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice Leagueespecially those related to battle pass seasonal, they will not expire and will therefore not be tied to specific time windows, giving players time to obtain them calmly.
It is, in essence, the same solution adopted by 343 Industries with Halo Infinite, and the motivation is practically the same: “we love to play, but we also have lives”, he explained in particular Axel Rydbythe game director responsible for the title in question, reporting that this “is an important part of our philosophy behind creating the game.”
For this reason, the developers didn't want to put too much into it pressure on the playerssomehow forcing them to have to carry out long concentrated sessions in order to obtain objects that would otherwise become unattainable.
A calmer approach
So the solution was untie battle passes from time limits which usually characterize these systems when they are on a seasonal basis, precisely as also done with Halo Infinite, so they can be kept active even after their expiration, or paused, replaced with others and resumed later.
“We don't want the game to feel like some kind of all-encompassing, or must-have, commitment to sacrifice a lot of time to see all the content, or that hundreds of hours of gameplay are necessarily required,” Rydby reported.
In addition to the possibility of keeping the battle passes active, the fact of being able to play all of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in single player is also part of this development philosophy. For the rest, we saw the global and early access unlock date and time for the game, as well as a live action trailer featuring Will Arnett and Ron Funches.
