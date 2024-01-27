Rocksteady reported that the post-launch content of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice Leagueespecially those related to battle pass seasonal, they will not expire and will therefore not be tied to specific time windows, giving players time to obtain them calmly.

It is, in essence, the same solution adopted by 343 Industries with Halo Infinite, and the motivation is practically the same: “we love to play, but we also have lives”, he explained in particular Axel Rydbythe game director responsible for the title in question, reporting that this “is an important part of our philosophy behind creating the game.”

For this reason, the developers didn't want to put too much into it pressure on the playerssomehow forcing them to have to carry out long concentrated sessions in order to obtain objects that would otherwise become unattainable.