Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will include a Battle Passes and a system of microtransactions? After the leak a few hours ago, an anonymous but trusted source by VGC has provided some important ones clarifications.

Apparently the image of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League popped up on the net is real and it’s not a fake, however the game’s Battle Pass will be focused on cosmetic itemsprimarily character skins.

Furthermore, the various currencies that can be seen in the upper part of the interface are the experience points which we can use to customize the skill tree of the four protagonists of the adventure, so as to create specific and unique builds.

“You will not start the campaign with a weak character“, added the source to the microphones of VGC. “You will start off great and you can become very strong, just like in Batman: Arkham Knight”, which is the latest title developed by Rocksteady Studios.

It is possible that the person who provided this information is part of the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League team, after all the diffusion of that image and the various conjectures to which it gave rise have created a certain moodiness among users.

The fear is clearly that of being faced with a production very similar to Marvel’s Avengers, which precisely in its implications GaaS presented a series of problems and limitations that could hardly be overlooked.

The release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is set for May 26 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.