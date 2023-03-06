As we know in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League we will find ourselves facing some of DC’s best-known superheroes, who have become evil due to the influence of Brainiac. Among them is also Batman and apparently like any self-respecting villain he will also have gods personal henchmenaccording to a hint in a behind-the-scenes video from the developers.

As noted by Reddit user elbigoefuerte in the video at one point the Epidemic weapon is shown, a piece of equipment of the highest rarity with various perks, including one that offers “+22% Melee damage to enemies “Batman Infused”“. This suggests the presence of enemies characterized by abilities peculiar to the Dark Knight, who perhaps act under his direct control.



A bit like in the games of the Arkham series we faced the Penguin, Two-Face and the Joker, it seems therefore that also in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League there will be various factions of minor enemies in the pay of the main villains, in this case therefore Batman and other converted heroes. We can therefore expect super-fast opponents like the Flash or who can use the powers of Green Lantern in some way.

To know for sure we just have to wait for further insights from Rocksteady. We remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC from May 26th. Apparently the Riddler will also be present in the game, although it is not clear with what role.