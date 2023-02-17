Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguethe new action video game in development at Rocksteady Studios, has a official prequel comic announced today by DC Comics and Panini, introducing the story of the video game published by Warner Bros.

Before the Suicide Squad takes on the world’s greatest superheroes in the video game, the comic Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will allow us to discover how this unlikely Task Force X was formed, telling various background stories in a new five-part miniseries.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum tells how Amanda Waller has assumed command of the newly rebuilt Arkham Asylum, and his brutal tactics and ruthless methods have created the most secure facility Gotham City has ever had.

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum, the cover of the comic

However, this is only part of the big picture, because the new Arkham is part of a larger “recruiting plan” of the new director, always looking for the strongest, most cunning and brutal inmates of the prison to enlist them as new members of the Task Force X.

Each copy of Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum will include a digital code for an aesthetic object redeemable for free within the game. The first issue sees the texts John Layman (Batman Eternal, Detective Comics and Chew of Image Comics) for the drawings of Jesús Hervás (Are You Afraid of Darkseid?).

Suicide Squad: Kill Arkham Asylum 1 (of 5) hits comic stores and participating digital platforms Tuesday 30 May. Each number will also be available simultaneously as day & date in the following countries: Italy, Germany, Spain and Brazil. In Italy, the comic will be distributed on newsstands, comic shops, bookstores and online stores (amazon and panini.it).

Recall that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a third-person action that “defies all definitions of the genre”, in which players will be able to impersonate Harley Quinn (aka Dr. Harleen Quinzel), Deadshot (aka Floyd Lawton), Captain Boomerang ( aka Digger Harkness) and King Shark (aka Nanaue) on a seemingly impossible mission: defeat the world’s greatest superheroes, the Justice League, to save the planet.

The game will be available worldwide for PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on May 26. Recently, some discussion has surfaced with clarifications on Battle Passes and microtransactions.