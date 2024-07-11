Amazon has announced three more games Prime subscribers can scoop up as part of their membership this month.

For a limited period of time, users will be able to get their hands on Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider at no additional cost.

Those interested will be able to claim these three games from 16th July, starting at 12am PST. It’s 8am here in the UK. Users will then only have 48 hours to add them into their libraries via the Epic Games Store, before the promotion ends.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings A Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League trailer to show it in action.Watch on YouTube

As for the games themselves, Chivalry 2 is a hack-and-slash multiplayer, and one which developer Torn Banner Studios says it takes inspiration from “epic medieval movie battles”.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, meanwhile, is the second coming out in the series’ rebooted ‘survivor’ timeline. It sees Lara searching for the lost city of Kitezh while facing off with the paramilitary organisation known as Trinity. “The new Lara Croft works out some kinks in a second act that, while slick and enjoyable, doesn’t resolve Tomb Raider’s identity crisis.” reads Eurogamer’s Rise of the Tomb Raider review.

Rounding out this trio of games, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is Rocksteady’s live-service take on the DC universe, which released earlier this year. Despite the studio’s talent, this title failed to take off, and Warner Bros. Discovery’s chief financial officer Gunnar Wiedenfels previously stated Rocksteady’s release had “fallen short” of publisher’s expectations.

“Rocksteady’s talent is so evident in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it almost overcomes the terrible decision to try and make it,” our Chris wrote in Eurogamer’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League review. He awarded it three out of five stars.



Image credit: Amazon

Prime members are also still able to claim Prime Day’s Prime Gaming lead-up titles, which include Hitman Absolution and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 – The Sith Lords.