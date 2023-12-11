Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady released a new trailer for the action shooter today Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League which puts the spotlight on superheroes of the Justice League, now become a dangerous threat to Earth and the people they were once sworn to protect. It is more or less the same film presented at the TGA 2023, but this time completely dubbed into Italian.

The trailer therefore focuses on corrupted versions of Flash, Batman, Green Lantern and Superman due to brainwashing caused by the alien Brainiac. To defeat these ex-champions of justice with superpowers, the Suicide Squad comes into play, made up of respectable criminals such as Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark who players will impersonate to foil this threat that risks destroying the race Human.