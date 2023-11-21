Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is close to release (February 2, 2024) and Warner Bros wants to be absolutely sure not to make any mistakes with the title starring DC’s most iconic villains.

For this reason, they are officially open on the game’s official website the possibilities of requesting participation in the closed-alpha of the title: to become eligible testers you just have to fill out a short survey and… hope to be chosen!

Warner Bros has underlined that all participants in the closed alpha will have to sign a certificate in advance that ensures the non-disclosure than what will be seen on screen. The creators care about the surprise effect, in short.

When applying, players will have to select a platform from among PC, Xbox Series X/S and PS5: it is therefore excluded for the moment that Warner Bros is working on a Switch version to be tested.

Will Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League succeed? redeem the world of DC Comics video games, which is facing the Marvel giant with its Marvel’s Spider-Man 2? It seems like the developers are hoping for it after the failure of Gotham Knights.

As previously reported, we remind you that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is coming on February 2, 2024 on PC and next generation consoles.