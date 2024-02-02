ElAnalistaDeBits has published a new video comparison starring them PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC versions Of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguehighlighting the differences on the various platforms, with details also on resolution and framerate.

All console versions of Rocksteady's looter shooter feature a single graphics mode with dynamic resolution and 60 fps seemingly granite on every occasion. On PS5 the target is 1800p, but on average it is around 1440p. Better on Xbox Series

On Xbox Series S, however, we find a dynamic resolution at 1080p, which on average settles at 900p. This latest version also features further graphic sacrifices, such as a lower draw distance and lower quality textures and shadows.

The PC version is the only one that allows you to enable Ray Tracing, but according to ElAnalistadeBits this only applies to reflections and in general the result is not particularly convincing. In general, according to the tech enthusiast, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is well optimized on all platforms and does not present any particular critical issues.