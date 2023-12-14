The promotional campaign continues Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice Leaguewith Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady releasing a trailer which presents i alternative costumes for the four protagonists of the game exclusive with pre-orders on PS5 of both the physical and digital versions.

The skins in question are part of the package Rogue costumes and as we can see they offer an alternative style for each character. King Shark for example sports a military jacket and a necklace made of bullets, Harley Quinn a new haircut, while probably the one who stands out the most is Captain Boomerang with his cowboy costume.