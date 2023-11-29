Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continues to present its characters one at a time: in this case we see a trailer with protagonist Deadshotone of the protagonists that can be played in Rocksteady’s new cooperative action game.

After seeing the videos of Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn, now it’s the turn of the sniper par excellence. Floyd Lawton is the fourth playable character presented, and he is the one who can be considered more “standard” than the others.

Although he is able to hit the mark with practically anything he can get his hands on, in the game he is a specialist in firearms and mainly uses them.