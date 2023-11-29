Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League continues to present its characters one at a time: in this case we see a trailer with protagonist Deadshotone of the protagonists that can be played in Rocksteady’s new cooperative action game.
After seeing the videos of Captain Boomerang, King Shark and Harley Quinn, now it’s the turn of the sniper par excellence. Floyd Lawton is the fourth playable character presented, and he is the one who can be considered more “standard” than the others.
Although he is able to hit the mark with practically anything he can get his hands on, in the game he is a specialist in firearms and mainly uses them.
A natural sniper
Lawton is perhaps the most “human” of the various characters in the Suicide Squad, but he can move quickly and in a particularly dynamic way thanks to the use of Jetpackswhich grants him extraordinary agility in battles.
In the new trailer we therefore see Deadshot in action within various gameplay sequences, in order to understand something of his particular fighting style, which brings Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League closer to the classic tradition of the third-person shooter, seen the intense use of Weapons.
However, Deadshot does not disdain melee shots of considerable power and also the possibility of hitting from a considerable distance thanks to his sniper skills, with dynamics which, in this case, recall those typical of the first-person shooter.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has a release date set for February 2, 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
