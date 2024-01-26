In view of the imminent launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueWarner Bros. Games released a sizzling live action trailerwhich you can find in the player below.
The film was directed by Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) and as we can see it focuses a lot on the cuteness factor thanks to the pair of actors and comedians Will Arnett (Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman) and Ron Funches (Trolls, Bojack Horseman), who play unlikely versions of Deadshot and Harley Quinn.
The Suicide Squad takes on the Justice League next week
The video therefore reminds us that the debut of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is now upon us, on Friday to be precise February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series If in the meantime you want to know more about the game, we refer you to our review of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League published a few days ago.
In recent days, Warner Bros. Games and Rocksteady have also presented the post-launch content, which will be completely free for all players, and all the bonuses of the Deluxe Edition.
