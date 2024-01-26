In view of the imminent launch of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueWarner Bros. Games released a sizzling live action trailerwhich you can find in the player below.

The film was directed by Jody Hill (The Righteous Gemstones) and as we can see it focuses a lot on the cuteness factor thanks to the pair of actors and comedians Will Arnett (Arrested Development, Bojack Horseman) and Ron Funches (Trolls, Bojack Horseman), who play unlikely versions of Deadshot and Harley Quinn.