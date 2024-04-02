Alyson Tabbitha has scored another official collaboration with Warner Bros., in this case a splendid one cosplay dedicated to Joker young and alternative from one of the Elseworlds introduced by Rocksteady Studios in the Arkhamverse.

Made to celebrate the launch of Season 1 of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, the Joker created by Alyson is once again a sensational example of the skill of the American modela true makeup wizard who manages to “draw on” any character.

“I had a lot of fun making this entire cosplay, and I'm very proud of how the makeup and wig turned out too!”, Alyson wrote in her Instagram post. “It was also a lot of fun to get into character for the video, if you couldn't already tell. I hope to see more cosplays from this game!”