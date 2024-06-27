Suicide Squad Isekai It is one of the most anticipated anime of summer 2024. The anime will have ten episodes in total and three were delivered in a special format, in other words, they were released together, making a first installment of around an hour.

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan). The director is Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eji Umehara are in charge of the scripts.

On the other hand, Tomoyasu Hotei will be in charge of interpreting the opening titled “Another World,” while Mori Calliope presents “Go-Getters” for the ending.

When does the Suicide Squad Isekai anime premiere?

The first installment of Suicide Squad Isekai which consists of three episodes will arrive on platforms on June 27, 2024. Due to the three-episode premiere, the anime would end on August 15—in other words, before the other twelve-episode summer anime.

The first chapter was titled “A new world” and focused on Harley Quinn, who after going on a rampage in Gotham alongside her beloved henchman, is captured and sent straight to Belle Reve Prison.

In episode two, Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark meet and find themselves face to face with a world of magic and swords. In episode three we see Queen Aldora who promises to defuse the bombs on her neck if they reach an agreement.

In the next chapter, we will see how suicidal the new mission is and how many times our beloved villains will have to wake up from death to accomplish their objective.

Below is the screening of the rest of the episodes:

June 27 – Episodes 1 to 3.

July 4 – Episode 4.

July 11 – Episode 5.

July 18 – Episode 6.

July 25 – Episode 7.

August 1 – Episode 8.

August 8 – Episode 9.

August 15 – Episode 10.

What time does Suicide Squad Isekai premiere?

HBO’s MAX premieres are usually at midnight, so the first episodes are available from the early hours of the morning in any country, however, the distribution time of the following chapters is to be confirmed.

Remember that the premiere on the platform is preliminary, since the first chapter of Suicide Squad Isekai It will arrive in Japan until July 6, 2024. Follow us to find out the distribution details.

Where can I watch Suicide Squad Isekai?

The official distribution platform in Latin America is HBO’s MAX, here you can watch the first three episodes. You can also see it via Prime Video with an extra channel subscription, check it out here.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan

On the other hand, in Japan, the television networks in charge of its distribution are Tokyo MX and BS11. The general license belongs to Warner Bros. Television.

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official description of the series is as follows:

“Amanda Waller, director of ARGUS, has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC supervillains are sent to an otherworldly realm that is connected to this universe through a door. It is a place of swords and magic where orcs rage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!”

Harley Quinn and the others go crazy after arriving at ISEKAI, but are captured by the kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, His liberation depends on the conquest of his enemies, the hostile imperial army.

The squad members have no choice but to rush headlong into the front lines. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive the ISEKAI? Prepare for the fast-paced saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on an astonishing adventure! Let the party begin!”.

This is going to be so much fun! DC villains have to survive a mission to succeed in the real world, quite an isekai in form! Let’s see how the villains do.

