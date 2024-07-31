Suicide Squad Isekai —The DC title offers excellent fan service — it was one of the most anticipated anime of summer 2024. The Joker comes up as a reminder of Quinn at every opportunity. The following episode 7 showed us that the villains’ entourage has more enemies than expected.

Suicide Squad Isekai will have ten chapters in its first season, three were released in consecutive format, which gave almost an hour of initial broadcast, now that there are only a few chapters left but the story does not develop further, we begin to suspect a second season.

DC villains are desperate to get out of the magical, hierarchical world —isekai— and little by little they realize that there are several secrets that they must discover in order to achieve this, but they cannot be careless, they must deal with the kingdom that wants to finish them off and with ARGUS who will not hesitate to discount them if they fail, so they must go near the portal that resets the countdown on the bombs on their necks every 72 hours.

The mission of Suicide Squad Isekai is to create links with the kingdom so that ARGUS can explore it and occupy its resources.

Suicide Squad Isekai presents us with Harley Quinn in a “new format” that alludes to the “Japanese” and that has the audience very happy. The last episodes have better revealed her “madness.” Chapter 7 was full of her excellent sequences. More details below. If you want to know what the previous chapter was about, check it out here Suicide Squad Isekai: When is episode 6 coming out, at what time, how and where to watch it.

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan). The director of the installment is Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eji Umehara are in charge of the scripts. The character designs were done by Naoto Hosoda (Mirai Nikki), while The art director is Masakazu Miyate (Demon Slayer, Mushoku Tensei)If you want to know more details about the production, visit the official website here.

The opening and ending theme songs—which feature introduction sequences in dynamic bubblegum colors—are performed by Tomoyasu Hotei, who performs the opening titled “Another World,” while Mori Calliope presents “Go-Getters” for the ending.

The members of Suicide Squad Isekai They are Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark, and this time they are joined by Flag, an ARGUS agent.

When is Suicide Squad Isekai Chapter 8 released?

On June 27, 2024, it was released Suicide Squad Isekai, Three episodes have arrived on the designated platforms and, it should be noted, as a first for the West, in Japan they will be released well into the summer.

The eighth chapter will be released on Thursday, August 1, 2024. The final episode of the season is scheduled for August 15—in other words, before the rest of the summer anime ends.

The eighth episode allowed us to see excellent sequences of Harley Quinn in battle. All the villains planned a strategy to confuse the enemy, each played a special role to kidnap an elf and destroy their fortress, in addition, they freed them from the control of the mad scientist.

Among all this, we managed to see better the dynamics between the villains who also reminded us, with their actions, that they have not an iota of empathy and that, well, they are villains. Harley Quinn is the one who faced the scientist at the end, because she has a fractured mind, which allowed her, even though her enemy entered her head, she was able to take advantage of that.

Harley Quinn has a lot of dangerous things and memories on her mind, so she managed to get ahead of her enemy and easily defeated him. After that, she still faced the woman with the katanas and realized what kind of person she is, since she did not hesitate to slit the throat of the scientist who was on “her team” after his defeat, after all, she no longer needed him.

After, Quinn escaped from the place and upon meeting up with his companions, Arty, his little dragon burned the enemy’s flag, and In this way he finished giving the signals of liberation of the fortress.

The princess hoped that this would make everything right, however, it seems that this is far from the case. The queen has an aversion to foreigners, so she ordered that, despite having liberated the Fort, the villains be found and beheaded, as was originally planned when they “lost” the fortress. No one knows what’s going on in the woman’s head, but it seems like everything is about to get out of control.

Below is the screening of the rest of the episodes:

June 27 – Episodes 1 to 3.

July 4th – Episode 4.

July 11 – Episode 5.

July 18 – Episode 6.

July 25 – Episode 7.

August 1 – Episode 8.

August 8 – Episode 9.

August 15 – Episode 10.

What time does Suicide Squad Isekai episode 8 come out?

Below are the different departure times for different places in Latin America:

Mexico: 3:30 am

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Chile: 6:30 am

Argentina: 6:30 am

Are you ready to see Harley Quinn fight alongside Artie, her little dragon, again? Did you find your schedule? If you are interested in dragons, you can read the following article: New Year of the Dragon: Celebrate 2024 with these dragon anime

Where can I watch Suicide Squad Isekai?

The official distribution platform in Latin America is HBO’s MAX, here You can watch the episodes every Thursday. You can also watch the anime via Prime Video with an extra channel subscription, check it out here.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan

In Japan, the television networks in charge of its distribution are Tokyo MX, ABEMA, Special 3 and BS11. The overall license belongs to Warner Bros. Television, which has been in charge of promoting it since 2023.

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official description of the series is as follows:

“Amanda Waller, director of ARGUS, has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super Villains are sent to an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this universe through a gateway. It’s a place of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go on a rampage after arriving at ISEKAI, but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, Their liberation depends on the conquest of their enemies, the hostile imperial army. The squad members have no choice but to rush headlong into the battlefront. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive the ISEKAI? Get ready for the thrilling saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on an astonishing adventure! Let’s party on!”

In Suicide Squad Isekai, DC villains transmute into isekai style and they completely revamp their image. What do you think? Is it just another fan service? It’s difficult to talk about it when the same genre is being overexploited and it’s not a particularity of DC’s release.

Other isekai that are being released this summer are The Ossan Newbie Adventure, Trained to Death and the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.

