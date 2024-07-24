Suicide Squad Isekai It was one of the most anticipated anime of summer 2024, some say that the DC title is only proposed as an excellent fan service – we have already seen a rather romantic joker a couple of times. The next episode 6 allowed us to see more and more enemies and gives us clues about new secrets, you can’t miss the next one.

Suicide Squad Isekai will have ten chapters in its first season, three of which were released in consecutive format, which gave almost an hour of initial broadcast. DC villains are desperate to get out of the magical, hierarchical world —kingdoms— and little by little they realize that there are several secrets that they must discover in order to achieve this, but they cannot be careless, they must go near the portal that resets the countdown on the bombs on their necks every 72 hours.

The mission of Suicide Squad Isekai is to create links with the kingdom so that ARGUS can explore it and occupy its resources.

Suicide Squad Isekai presents us with Harley Quinn in a new format that alludes to the Japanese and that has the audience very happy. Chapter 6 was full of action and fears. More details below. If you want to know what the previous chapter was about, check it out here Suicide Squad Isekai: When is episode 6 coming out, at what time, how and where to watch it.

Suicide Squad Isekai It is an anime by Wit Studio (Spy x Family, Attack on Titan). The director of the installment is Eri Osada, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eji Umehara are in charge of the scripts. The character designs were done by Naoto Hosoda (Mirai Nikki), while The art director is Masakazu Miyate (Demon Slayer, Mushoku Tensei)If you want to know more details about the production, visit the official website here.

The opening and ending theme songs—which feature introduction sequences in dynamic bubblegum colors—are performed by Tomoyasu Hotei, who performs the opening titled “Another World,” while Mori Calliope presents “Go-Getters” for the ending.

The members of Suicide Squad Isekai They are Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark, and this time they are joined by Flag, an ARGUS agent.

When is Suicide Squad Isekai Chapter 7 released?

On June 27, 2024, it was released Suicide Squad Isekai, Three episodes have arrived on the designated platforms and, it should be noted, as a first for the West, in Japan they will be released well into the summer.

The seventh chapter will be released on Thursday, July 25, 2024. The final episode of the season is scheduled for August 15—in other words, before the rest of the summer anime ends.

The sixth episode let us see two new villains who will face Quinn and others. A mad scientist and a redhead with crystal magic appear and take back a fort from the kingdom, They kill many of Harley’s “friends,” who immediately loses her mind and resorts to hitting them head-on.

All villains do the same thing and The enemy realizes that they cannot think of a strategy in five minutes. Since the scientist has the elves under control, he uses magic to take them down. After this, he gets into the villains’ heads and shows them their greatest fears come true, then he shoots them and seems to have finished them off, but Flag arrives just in time, and Harley tearfully realizes that everyone is alive.

Defeated, they return to the kingdom’s prison where their execution is decided.

Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark must now reclaim the Fort to prove their worth, thanks to the princess and the general of the Armed Forces they escape.

However, everyone is in low spirits after their defeat and is fearful of what is to come. The princess continues to remember bad times while the villains prepare to face a new and worse enemy.

Below is the screening of the rest of the episodes:

June 27 – Episodes 1 to 3.

July 4th – Episode 4.

July 11 – Episode 5.

July 18 – Episode 6.

July 25 – Episode 7.

August 1 – Episode 8.

August 8 – Episode 9.

August 15 – Episode 10.

What time does Suicide Squad Isekai episode 7 come out?

Below are the different departure times for different places in Latin America:

Mexico: 3:30 am

El Salvador: 3:30 am

Costa Rica: 3:30 am

Nicaragua: 3:30 am

Honduras: 3:30 am

Guatemala: 3:30 am

Peru: 4:30 am

Ecuador: 4:30 am

Colombia: 4:30 am

Panama: 4:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Dominican Republic: 5:30 am

Puerto Rico: 5:30 am

Venezuela: 5:30 am

Paraguay: 5:30 am

Bolivia: 5:30 am

Cuba: 5:30 am

Chile: 6:30 am

Argentina: 6:30 am

Are you ready to see Harley Quinn fight alongside Artie, her little dragon, again? Did you find your schedule? If you are interested in dragons, you can read the following article: New Year of the Dragon: Celebrate 2024 with these dragon anime

Where can I watch Suicide Squad Isekai?

In Japan, the television networks in charge of its distribution are Tokyo MX, ABEMA, Special 3 and BS11. The overall license belongs to Warner Bros. Television, which has been in charge of promoting it since 2023.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan

The official distribution platform in Latin America is HBO’s MAX, here You can watch the episodes every Thursday. You can also watch the anime via Prime Video with an extra channel subscription, check it out here.

We recommend: 5 anime that you can’t miss this summer season of 2024

What is Suicide Squad Isekai about?

The official description of the series is as follows:

“Amanda Waller, director of ARGUS, has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super Villains are sent to an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this universe through a gateway. It’s a place of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies – an “ISEKAI!” Harley Quinn and the others go on a rampage after arriving at ISEKAI, but are captured by the Kingdom’s soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bombs implanted in their necks explode. The clock is ticking. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, Their liberation depends on the conquest of their enemies, the hostile imperial army. The squad members have no choice but to rush headlong into the battlefront. If they run, they die. If they lose, they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and the Suicide Squad survive the ISEKAI? Get ready for the thrilling saga of the elite task force known as the “Suicide Squad” as they embark on an astonishing adventure! Let’s party on!”

In Suicide Squad Isekai, DC villains transmute into isekai style and completely renew their image. What do you think? Is it just another fan service? Other isekai that are coming out this summer are The Ossan Newbie Adventure, Trained to Death and the Most Powerful Party, Became Invincible.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.