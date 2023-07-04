As James Gunn prepares to restart the DCU with Superman: Legacythere are still offline titles to get excited about, especially in animation. My Adventures With Superman aims to offer a shojo anime version of the Iron Manand now, Warner Bros. Japan is set to present a completely original anime made in Japan that carries the characters of DC to a whole new world, literally. During a panel at Anime Expo 2023, Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio introduced a new anime series titled Suicide Squad Isekailiterally, Suicide Squad Different World.

The gender isekai it has quickly exploded to become one of the biggest, most prominent and most popular genres within anime in the last decade. The genre involves a protagonist, usually a fairly normal person, who is transported into a fantasy world filled with wonderful and dangerous creatures and powers. Western fans aren’t entirely familiar with the genre, as classic titles like Alice in Wonderland and The Chronicles of Narnia are basically isekaithrowing its characters into another, more strange and magical world.

Although details are scarce at this time, we do know that the series is not connected to the upcoming reboot of DC of Gunn and Peter Safran, since the CEO of WIT Studio, George Wada, asked the public to call Gunn and tell him to watch the show. Additionally, it was announced that Eri Osada, the lead animation director for Jujutsu Kaisen, will direct. Suicide Squad Isekai, while Tappei Nagatsuki and Eiji Umehara will be handling the writing. Nagatsuki and Umehara are no strangers to the genre isekaisince they have worked on the scripts for Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World.

A brief trailer shown to the audience at the panel revealed a highly stylized 2D visual aesthetic for the anime, with Harley and joker wreaking bloody havoc on the streets of Gotham, before transitioning to a fantasy world with huge dragons and gigantic pig mutants. In other words, it’s definitely a isekai. Also, Osada, who came on stage dressed as Katanasaid they obtained “express permission from DC for the characters to use magic.”

And if, Harley and joker They will be the stars of the show. Osada emphasized that his version of joker it will be different.

“Everyone has their favorite version of jokerDaredevil said. “Ultimately we decided not to copy any particular iteration and have something completely unique.”

