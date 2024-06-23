Warner Bros. Japan released a new trailer for the anime Suicide Squad Isekai, which allows you to listen to its opening or opening theme, and in the process see the animation associated with it. The song title is ‘Another World’ and is played by Tomoyasu Hotei.

Nowadays, the melody that corresponds to the ending or closing is also known. This is ‘Go-Getters’, which is sung by Mori Calliope, who is a well-known and popular Japanese VTuber. Maybe another trailer with this one will come out later.

In addition to this video, Warner Bros. Japan revealed more characters that participate in the anime of Suicide Squad Isekai and their associated voice actors. This is how the actor Yōji Ueda plays Ratcatcher, Hōchū Ohtsuka is behind Thinker, Shizuka Itō plays Enchantress and Tarō Kiuchi plays Killer Croc.

According to some fans, it seems that the team behind the anime is taking note of characters that appear in the Suicide Squad live-action films.

At least in the way of selecting the characters that will appear in the anime Suicide Squad Isekai. Currently it is known when the series will be available in Japan and the United States.

Regarding the country of the Rising Sun it will be until July 5, 2024 on various television channels and video on demand services. And as for the US. can be seen starting June 27 on Max and Hulu. Three episodes will be released that day.

After its premiere, one episode per week will air starting July 4, and the finale will air on August 15. It is assumed that in Latin America the anime of Suicide Squad Isekai via Max.

This is one of the most anticipated premieres of the 2024 summer season. What has been seen so far in the trailers that are available is quite promising. Not for nothing is it a Wit Studio production.

Apart from Suicide Squad Isekai We have more anime information at TierraGamer.