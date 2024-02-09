













Suicide Squad Isekai reveals new art of its characters and they already excited us









The details of Suicide Squad Isekai They are quite small, The trailer that was released in early December 2023 left everyone frozen, because it not only showed the main cast being as challenging as they were expected to be, but also showed details of the story we are about to embark on.

In the scenes we can see Harley Quinn very dancing and after that, the cast transported to the isekai. There will be several enemies and in fact, we now have designs for new characters that could keep the energy of seeing the isekai on screens alive soon.

Not much is known yet about the distribution that the anime will have., but being a Warner Bros series, it could be that its release license is a little reduced. Let's see how that is addressed.

Check out the designs:

Source: Warner Bros. -Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag and Kujira as Amanda Waller.

Source: Warner Bros. – Chika Anzai as Katana and Reina Ueda as Fione.

Source: Warner Bros. – Mamiko Noto as Aldora and Jun Fukushima as Cecil.

You are excited? We'll see it on the screen soon!

We recommend you: Suicide Squad Isekai is about to present more details of its anime

What will Suicide Squad Isekai be about?

The official description of the anime is as follows:

“Gotham is a city full of criminals, because of this, Amanda Walker, the head of ARGUS, decides to organize a very special team of villains for an urgent mission. This is made up of Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark, together they must travel to a kingdom located in another universe, they can only reach it through a special portal. In this world, swords and magic reign, and it is also full of orcs and dragons. Come on, yes, it's an ISEKAI.

With explosives strapped to their necks, these villains have no way to flee or escape, and if they fail the mission, it would mean not returning to the original world. Can Harley Quinn and her people dominate this kingdom? Prepare for an incredibly intense adventure in which this team – known as The Suicide Squad – will embark on an amazing journey.“

What do you think, are you convinced? Will you see it when it comes out?

You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)