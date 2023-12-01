At this time the company DC Comics is trying to expand to many parts of the world, for that reason they have video games, live action movies, children’s series and even an anime that will be launched in the coming months, we are talking about Suicide Squad ISEKAI. This was announced a long time ago, and we had not had any progress until just this month of December.

Through the official channel of Warnera new trailer has been released in which we can see the main characters of this group of misfits, who came to be among the public’s favorites when the second action film directed by James Gunn. Ironically, this director works excellently with groups of extraordinary beings who are not initially very popular.

Here you can see the video:

This is the synopsis of this upcoming program:

Harley Quinn is transported to a fantastic world in the style of the “Isekai” (“Another World”) anime genre. In addition to characters from the “Suicide Squad” comics and other DC comics, Joker and Amanda Waller will appear.

In news related to Suicide Squadrecently more gameplay of the video game that is being created by Rocksteady, which at first has not had the best acceptance but which apparently is taking a new direction of development. This is good news for fans of the studio, since they have always delivered quality products, including the iconic trilogy of games. batman arkham.

Editor’s note: This anime looks very good, both in terms of animation and also the audio part with the dubbing that sounds excellent. It will be worth waiting for the premiere, of which we know nothing now, but which will reportedly be available at some point in 2024.