Yes, this will be an original production that will surely enter the “elseworlds” section that is far from the DCU what is he putting together James Gunn. Let us not lose sight of the fact that with this announcement an art of Suicide Squad Isekai where we have a version of harley quinn with a crown and a very special design.

Harley Quinn, The Joker, and the Suicide Squad cause havoc in ISEKAI*, an all-new original anime series from Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio! *ISEKAI(異世界): Term for “another world” in Japanese! ⚔️ 🐲 pic.twitter.com/s2s1xWvfy7 —DC (@DCOfficial) July 3, 2023

Another fact that you should not lose sight of this project is that a survey will be carried out for fans that is related to this anime production. Returning to the subject of the illustration, this one comes from the hand of the artist Akira Amano who is best known for his work on Reborn! Likewise, Akira Amano will be in charge of the character design of the series.

This animation will be in charge of eri daring (The World’s Finnest Assassin Gets Reincarnated in Another World as an Aristocrat) and the script is from tappei nagatsuki (Re:Zero) and Eiji Umehara.

Source: Warner Bros. Japan

Akira Amano stated that he is a fan of the character from harley quinn and that it is an honor for him to be involved in the creation of the anime of Suicide Squad Isekai. To that he added that the director’s vision helped a lot in the creation of the character since he is one who will have many action scenes.

You can see that this will be one of those projects that, with the right combination of factors, can turn out very well, because the Japanese talent is already there, it’s just that the story is worth it and that there is an audience that wants to see it.

