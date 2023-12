Suicide Squad Isekai: First trailer will make you fall in love with Harley Quinn’s new design









Suicide Squad Isekai is a new anime that, from the hand of Studio WIT (Spy x Family, Shingeki no Kyojin, Osama Ranking), will arrive in 2024 with a new adventure of DC’s favorite villains club.

The new trailer of Suicide Squad Isekai It let us see each of the characters in full battle. From Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface to King Shark, all in motion, facing dragons and strange warriors from a medieval fantasy world: the classic isekai.