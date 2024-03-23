













Warner Bros. Japan had some announcements at AnimeJapan 2024 and one of them had to do with Suicide Squad Isekai. Based on what this production company has shared, this Wit Studio anime will premiere in July 2024.

At the moment its launch is only confirmed for the Tokyo MX and BS11 channels. But it is certain that it will reach some video-on-demand service and suspicions fall on Max (formerly HBO Max) for being based on DC Comics.

However, the respective confirmation has not yet taken place. This advertisement of Suicide Squad Isekai It was accompanied by both a poster and a trailer, which you can see in this same note.

Other information shared has to do with the opening theme. This is 'Another World'which Tomoyasu Hotei sings.

Regarding the closing or ending, which can be heard in the new video, it is 'Go-Getters' and is sung by VTuber Mori Calliope.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Japan.

The story of Suicide Squad Isekai It is in a way what might be expected, since Harley Quinn and a group of super villains make up a Suicide Squad that is sent to another world.

But unlike ours, this one is fantasy where magic and dragons are common. So they cause a disaster and end up in prison.

Now the only way they have to survive is to face an empire and hope that the explosive that each one carries does not explode.

Warner Bros. Japan shared at AnimeJapan 2024 a list of the Japanese voice actors and actresses who will participate in Suicide Squad Isekai:

Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn

Yuichiro Umehara as The Joker

Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot

Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker

Jun Fukuyama as Clayface

Subaru Kimura as King Shark

Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag

Kujira as Amanda Waller

Chika Anzai as Katana

Queen Ueda as Fione

Mamiko Noto as Aldora

Jun Fukushima as Cecil

At the moment the voice cast in English is not known. It is to be imagined that when the anime has its respective announcement for the West, this information will appear.

