During the Anime Expo 2023 it was also presented Suicide Squad Isekaiwhich is an adaptation in the form of souls of the famous DC Comics serieswith a notable stylistic variation in the classic Japanese animation style.

A presentation trailer has been published in these hours and shows something of the particular style adopted, which modifies the typical appearance of Harley Quinn and the Joker in a peculiar way, for what we can see in the few seconds of animation.

Apparently, these two are the protagonists of the anime in question, waiting to learn more.

Being an isekai, this too has the typical characteristics of the genre: based on what we can see, it seems that the two characters are transported in a strange and different world from the usual. In the short scenes presented, in fact, we see dragons and floating islands, things that suggest a decidedly different setting than usual.

There is still no release date for this Suicide Squad Isekai, but in the meantime an official website has been opened on which news about it will probably be published. On the gaming front, meanwhile, we’ve seen that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has been pushed back to 2024.