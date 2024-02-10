Unfortunately, in 2022 it was announced that Kevin Conroy, who for years gave voice to Batman in animated series and the Arkham games, died. In this way, many came to think that his last interpretation of the Dark Knight would be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which was developed by Rocksteady. However, It has been revealed that we will be able to hear the actor's voice in a new animated film.

According to information from IGN, Kevin Conroy managed to bring Batman to life once again in animated form. Although the details are not clear at the moment, sources close to the media have indicated that the actor was selected, once, to bring the Dark Knight to life in Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths, Part 3. At the moment it is unknown if this will be a cameo, or this version of the character will have an important role.

Both Warner Bros. and Conroy's publicist have not shared official information, and have declined to speak on the subject. With this, It was also thought that the voice actor would reprise the role of the DC hero in Batman: Caped Crusader, an animated series by Bruce Timm for Prime Video. However, the creator of this production has confirmed that, despite being in talks to make this a possibility, this will not be the case, since the actor's death occurred before filming began.

For those who don't know, the iconic comic Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths will have an animated trilogy, and the first film was released a few days ago. Considering that there is already a Batman for this film, It is likely that on this occasion the universe of the 90s animated series will be visitedwhere Conroy was in charge of this character.

Yes ok Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It was Kevin Conroy's last participation as Batman in a video game, It won't be the last time we hear his voice.. On related topics, Batman will become part of the public domain. Likewise, this is what a live action version of Batman Beyond looks like.

Editor's Note:

I hope that Kevin Conroy's participation in this film does not use artificial intelligence to recreate the voice of this iconic actor. Without a doubt, this will be a touching moment for all fans of the actor, especially those who grew up with his interpretations of the Dark Knight.

Via: IGN