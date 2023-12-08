Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League went from being one of the most anticipated titles, to one filled with controversies over its implementations of online systems, as well as game-as-a-service elements. However, it seems that Rocksteady has listened to the fans, as The studio plans to implement something that the community has been asking for for a long time.

Yesterday, during The Game Awards, a new trailer for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justicewhich not only gave us another look at the story of this installment, but also confirmed that Rocksteady is already working on a special update that It will allow us to enjoy this game without the need to be connected to the internet at all times.

At its launch, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice It will require an internet connection at all times. Fortunately, an update, which will arrive at some point in 2024, will give us the opportunity to enjoy this installment completely offline. Unfortunately, at the moment we do not know when exactly this will happen.

Let us remember that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice has been severely criticized by fans due to its game-as-a-service elements. Although it seems that Rocksteady is ready to listen to the public and implement a series of changesthis will not be a section that they can simply remove in a future update, although many hope this will be the case.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It can be played alone or with up to four people in online cooperative mode. Likewise, delivery is compatible with cross-play and cross-progression between platforms. After several delays, the release date of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League It is February 2, 2024.



There’s no doubt that Rocksteady is trying to make the best of a complicated situation. It is very likely that the implementation of the game-as-a-service elements was a demand on the part of Warner Bros. While many have lost interest in this installment, there is still a lot worthwhile here.

