The Suicide Squad is one of the most successful films in the DC Extended Universe, but also one of the most criticized by fans of the franchise. The film, which was sold as an action drama, ended as a comedy that did not receive the support of critics and fans.

On more than one occasion, the director David Yesterday noted that Warner Bros. was responsible for all changes made. In addition, he detailed that the studio’s decision was driven by the bad reviews of Batman v Superman and the great success of Deadpool. In conversation with EW, the filmmaker reflected on what happened:

“I get it, it’s a business, it’s frustrating because I did a really heartfelt drama and it broke into pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it wasn’t supposed to be. And then you take the hit, you’re the captain of the ship, my name was on it. Although it did not represent what I really did, I took all the bullets and was a good soldier. I made an amazing movie, it just scared the executives. “

It should be noted that Ayer’s statements come after Warner Bros flatly denied the release of the original cut in a statement. About, Zack snyder He was willing to support him so that the original vision of Suicide Squad see the light as Justice League on HBO Max.

“I haven’t talked to David about it, but I’m sure I will. I know him quite well (…) I support any filmmaker who needs to see his version of his film or his vision, because I have had, you know, such generous support. So, I really hope other people get the same, ”she previously told John Doe Movie Reviews.

Suicide Squad – official synopsis

Amanda Waller, leader of the secret agency ARGUS, offers to recruit the most cruel villains, with lethal and even magical abilities, to work for them. Without too many options to give a refusal, the villains agree to collaborate with the United States Government in secret, almost suicidal missions, in order to clear their file.